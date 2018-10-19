New Program Aims To Help Those Recently Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new program aimed at helping those recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease launches on Monday in Tulsa and there's still time to sign up.
Roughly 10,000 Oklahomans are living with the debilitating disease for which there is no cure and no known cause.
The most commonly known symptom is tremors but many are also living with anxiety, depression, stomach paralysis, severe muscle spasms, and cognitive delays.
That's why the American Parkinson Disease Association is starting a new unique support group. It's called “PRESS” which stands for "Parkinson's Roadmap for Education and Support Services "
It's a closed group of 10 to 15 people and their caretakers they'll meet every Monday for 8 weeks
"Not only through the support group are we able to say we have commonalities, but this is my unique experience, what have you guys been experiencing, and how can we learn from each other?" said Rachel Deaton
Some of the weekly themes include what to do after diagnosis, medication management, and the impact on relationships.
Jim Parrett has been in different support groups since he was diagnosed a few years ago.
"I learn from them, as my partner and I are listening, how they're getting by in their life. How they're managing their day-to-day. And if there's a new talk about a drug or something that's on the horizon, a procedure, maybe they've gone through it," said Parrett.
There are a few spots left if you or someone you know would like more information, we have the contact information HERE.
There's also a walk to raise money and awareness a week from Saturday.