Dog Stolen During Home Burglary In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Getting your home broken into is already upsetting enough, but one man in Tulsa says the crooks got away with something more valuable than money.
Charlie, a one-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, is a big part of Jonathan Justus's life and is now missing.
"Charlie has never met a stranger," said Jonathan. "I'm just hoping that he's safe."
Charlie was taken from Jonathan’s home during a burglary on Wednesday near 21st and the BA. Jonathan says someone kicked in his back door and ransacked his home.
"I'm still noticing things where they like banged up a door in my bedroom trying to scurry around my closet," said Jonathan.
Jonathan was at work and Charlie was inside of his cage, next to Jonathan's other dog, Penny, when the burglars broke in. The thieves also got away with a TV but left Penny and other valuables behind.
"TV's are replaceable, tablets and electronics are all replaceable, but it's like the equivalency of my kid you know," said Jonathan.
Jonathan says Charlie is microchipped, and he's hoping someone will spot him.
"I just have to hope in my heart that nobody hurts the dog is what I'm most worried about because you spend a lot of time with these little guys," said Jonathan
And if someone has a change of heart they share this message.
"Know that he's missed, and he's loved and I'd love for them to just return the dog," said Jonathan.