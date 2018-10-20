Superb Saturday Weather As Sunshine Returns
Goodbye rain, hello sunshine! After a soggy end to the work week, sunnier days are returning just in time for our weekend here in Green Country.
Areas of dense fog have been hanging around to start our Saturday and may continue to linger into the mid-morning hours in some localized areas. But most fog and low cloud cover should thin out quickly after the mid-morning hours, and we’ll be left with nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day!
Our weather looks picture perfect this afternoon, with highs climbing to around 70 degrees, abundant sunshine, and a cool north breeze around 15 miles per hour. Talk about some terrific weather to check out Tulsa Oktoberfest! However, if you plan to continue celebrating Oktoberfest (or other outdoor activities) into the evening hours, keep a jacket handy. Temperatures will cool off fast after sunset, quickly dropping into the 50s and then 40s later tonight.
We’ll go from soaking up sunshine today to bundling up for some near freezing temperatures overnight! Lows look to dip well into the 30s by early Sunday morning, with areas northeast of Tulsa under a Frost Advisory as temps fall potentially near or below the freezing mark. Take care of those tender plants tonight!
Sunshine returns in full force on Sunday, though temperatures will not be quite as warm as Saturday. We’ll recover to the low 60s Sunday afternoon, making for a cooler but still beautiful day to get outside.
Pleasant fall weather continues into next week as well! Clouds will be on the increase Monday into Tuesday, but temperatures will remain pleasant, with 40s in the morning and 60s in the afternoon both days. Our next storm system arrives Wednesday with clouds bogging us back down into the 50s for much of the day, along with some light rain. We should recover back to sunshine and 60s by late next week!
Have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!