Chandler Park is hosting its “Spook-A-Rama” from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be music, dancing, and games, as well as various concessions, like food and popcorn. At 7:15, there will be a “Candy Stampede,” which is like an Easter egg hunt but with flashlights. Then there will be fireside scary tales with s’mores and hot chocolate, so bring a chair! Tickets are $3. Kids two and under get in free.