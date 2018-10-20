Weekend Events Around Green Country
There are several fun events for people of all ages in Green Country this weekend.
One of the best Oktoberfests in the country is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Tulsa this weekend. The event is taking place at River West Festival Park. General admission is $7, but if you want a beer stein and some extra Oktoberfest fun, that will cost about $20.
The Riverwalk in Jenks is getting ready to kick off its Fall Festival on Saturday. There will be a pumpkin and costume contest for adults and trick or treating, train rides, a pumpkin decorating contest, and street magic for kids. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone.
Chandler Park is hosting its “Spook-A-Rama” from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be music, dancing, and games, as well as various concessions, like food and popcorn. At 7:15, there will be a “Candy Stampede,” which is like an Easter egg hunt but with flashlights. Then there will be fireside scary tales with s’mores and hot chocolate, so bring a chair! Tickets are $3. Kids two and under get in free.
The Oklahoma Reptile Show is bringing in some creepy crawlies. You can see, or buy, various snakes and lizards straight from the breeders. The event is at the Double Tree hotel near 61st and Yale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for ages 11 and up, $3 for ages 5 to 10, and free for kids four and under.