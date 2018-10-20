News
"Out Of Darkness" Walk Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
Saturday, October 20th 2018, 9:13 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention Saturday morning.
The "Out of Darkness walk" was organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention out at Kendall-Whittier Park.
Participants who have lost someone say it helps to feel the community's support.
"It honestly really means a lot to see a bunch of people coming together as a community to help ... and support people … it's actually pretty nice," said one participant.
The event was sponsored by OSU Medicine, who is partnered with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma to offer training to read the warning signs of suicide.