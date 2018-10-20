OWASSO, Oklahoma - Folks in Owasso got a chance to enjoy the great weather at the town's annual harvest festival Saturday.

There was something for all members of the family with food trucks, games, live music, and a singing competition.

A pet festival allowed four-legged family members to get in on the fun too.

There was also a push to find homes for pets.

"About half these displays are displays for dogs and cats that need to be adopted … of course the alternative to being adopted is not good, so they encourage everyone to adopt one," said participant Richard Tunnell. 

The event wrapped up a couple hours ago.