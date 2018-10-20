Tulsa Woman Leaves Message For Porch Thief
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family has a message for whoever stole furniture from their front porch.
All that's left on the Gordon family porch is Halloween decorations after they say someone stole all their patio furniture.
The family said video from a camera on their doorbell shows a man swiping their furniture away.
They're missing two chairs, a loveseat, and a table.
"You didn't pay for those. Those were mine, and we use those regularly. And we enjoy them, so we would like them returned," said Mickey Gordon.
"This morning my husband woke me up and said 'your porch furniture is gone!' and I said, 'What?'," Gordon said.
"I still have the cushions, bud! You didn't get the cushions," she said.
Gordon said her family made an extra effort to have this space they could share together.
"We are the one neighbor that actually built out a porch so that we could do that, and enjoy this outside," Micky said.
Aside from the spiders and pumpkins, Gordon has something else on display in her yard for whoever came by in the middle of the night.
She placed a sign near the busy 71st and Harvard intersection hoping to get the man's attention.
The sign reads, "Dear porch thief, please return our furniture," Gordon said.
"And then the second one by my house says, 'Dear porch thief, make your momma proud, return our furniture’. And hopefully, as my husband said, momma wasn't driving the car," said Gordon.
Gordon has filed a police report.
If you have any information about where the furniture could be, call CrimeStoppers.