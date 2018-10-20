Tulsa Burglary Victim Reunites With Stolen Puppy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is thankful after he was reunited with his beloved dog after he was stolen during a burglary at his home.
Charlie, the missing pup, is back home after his owner said someone dropped him off at a local Veterinary Clinic.
Charlie is Jonathan Justus's one-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel.
He was stolen from his home Wednesday near 21st and the BA.
Jonathan said someone kicked in his back door and ransacked his home.
His material things are still missing, but Jonathan said he's grateful that someone dropped Charlie off at the Marina Animal Clinic.
He said police are still looking for those responsible for the break-in, but he's glad that his best friend is back home.
"It seems surreal you know it doesn’t seem like one, that something like that took place, but two, that it came to a happy ending. I'm glad it did I feel very blessed," said Jonathan.
This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.