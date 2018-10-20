News
PURCELL, Oklahoma - One Oklahoma town is warning about trolls on social media who are posting disinformation on when and how to vote in the 2018 midterm election.
Purcell police down in McClain County want to remind us that the correct date is Tuesday, November 6th.
Meanwhile, the State Election Board has created a tool to make sure you remember to vote.
It's called "Make a Plan to Vote."
