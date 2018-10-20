TU Hurricane Fall To Razorbacks, 23-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - TU went into Fayetteville with eyes on a Power 5 win and snapping a five-game losing streak, but the offense was MIA and it was the Razorbacks who got a much-needed win.
Both Arkansas and Tulsa came in looking for their first win against FBS competition and Arkansas played with a backup QB. The Hurricane took advantage early with a McKinley Whitfield interception.
"Mindset all week was to come out and ball … play fast, play physical. We knew what they were doing just watching so much film on those guys so, went out there and did our game plan," said Whitfield.
A 28-yard missed field goal from Nate Walker followed by another miss from 42 cost them early. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Arkansas took advantage and had 10-0 lead.
The 2nd Half started with TU getting a fumble recovery, but the offense never got going. Arkansas had 6 sacks and forced Seth Booker to an 8 of 25-day passing.
The Razorbacks added another TD in the 3rd and shutout TU 23-0.
“Our defense played well enough to win, offensively we just didn't get it done. Boom's growing, and learning, he's got to be more disciplined with his eyes, he made a couple plays early in the 1st half, he's just got to be more consistent, we had things open, we just didn't take advantage of them," said TU Head Coach Philip Montgomery.
“You wouldn't quit on your family, your brother, your sister, your aunt. Why should I quit on this guys? I can't give up, you know, we invest too much, you know, those who invest are the last to surrender, we invest too much,” said TU’s Zaven Collins.
This was the largest deficit loss of the season. It's now 6 straight losses for TU. They look to avoid 7 in a row next week vs Tulane.