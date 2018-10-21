News
McLoud Police Investigate Body Found In Creek
Sunday, October 21st 2018, 4:57 PM CDT
Updated:
McLOUD, Oklahoma - McLoud Police are investigating a body found Sunday afternoon.
A man discovered the body around 1:30 p.m. in a creek behind his home.
The body is described to be a young adult, white male.
There are currently no suspects, and the death is being investigated as suspicious.
Officials said the only person missing in McLoud at the moment does not match the body description.
The neighbor who found the body was briefly interviewed by police.
The neighbor who found the body was briefly interviewed by police.