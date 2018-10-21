Hurricane Willa Becomes Category 4 Storm Off Coast Of Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - A newly formed hurricane rapidly gained strength off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and has become a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it could make landfall by Tuesday. Life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall is possible over west-central and southwestern Mexico.
In its latest advisory, NHC said Willa was about 210 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and moving north-northwest at about 7 mph and is expected to start curving toward the north overnight into Monday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.
A hurricane warning was posted for a stretch of shore between San Blas and Mazatlan. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.
"While some weakening is forecast Monday night and Tuesday, Willa is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico," NHC warned.
Forecasters said Willa is expected to produce storm total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts to 18 inches, across portions of western Jalisco, western Nayarit, and southern Sinaloa in Mexico. This rainfall will cause life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Farther inland, Willa is expected to produce rainfall amount of 2 to 4 inches across portions of Zacateca, Durango, southeast Chihuahua, and Coahuila in Mexico, with local amounts to 6 inches possible. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicente appeared to be a less potent threat farther south. Forecasters said it was likely to remain just offshore or near Mexico's southern Pacific coast through Monday night and perhaps edge ashore Tuesday.
The storm was located about 230 miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, and moving west at about 10 mph, according to NHC. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 40 mph with higher gusts.
The NHC said it could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain near the coast.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.