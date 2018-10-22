Tulsa Group Holds Candidate Forum For 1st Congressional District
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens showed up at Tulsa's St. Francis Xavier Church Sunday afternoon for candidate forum for voters in the state's 1st Congressional District.
"I think it's really important to make sure you understand how the issues that are being decided affect you, affect your neighbors, affect the people all around you, and not be afraid to ask those candidates those hard, specific questions," said Deanna Tirrell, ACTION President.
The forum was put on by the Tulsa group, ACTION [Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods].
Democrat Tim Gilpin was on hand Sunday to answer question from voters.
Organizers will hold another forum for House Districts 75 and 76 as well as Senate District 36 next Sunday, October 28th at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church at 12424 East 31st Street in Tulsa.