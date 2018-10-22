TULSA, Oklahoma - We’ll be dealing with two separate systems for the upcoming week. The first arrives Wednesday and the second on Friday evening. Neither of these systems appears to be major weather makers for northeastern or eastern Oklahoma. The first one will produce some significant rainfall once again across Texas but only light showers across eastern Oklahoma. Some moderate rainfall may be possible along the Red River Valley. The 2nd system is a fast clipper type upper air disturbance that may bring a glancing blow of a few showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. This chance remains a very low but not zero probability. Temperatures this week will remain mild with morning lows in the 40s and highs mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will drop Wednesday and Thursday into the lower 60s. No major cold air outbreaks are noted for the upcoming week across the state.