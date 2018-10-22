Sunny, Mild Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’ll be dealing with two separate systems for the upcoming week. The first arrives Wednesday and the second on Friday evening. Neither of these systems appears to be major weather makers for northeastern or eastern Oklahoma. The first one will produce some significant rainfall once again across Texas but only light showers across eastern Oklahoma. Some moderate rainfall may be possible along the Red River Valley. The 2nd system is a fast clipper type upper air disturbance that may bring a glancing blow of a few showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. This chance remains a very low but not zero probability. Temperatures this week will remain mild with morning lows in the 40s and highs mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will drop Wednesday and Thursday into the lower 60s. No major cold air outbreaks are noted for the upcoming week across the state.
The upper air pattern consists of a large open-type low across the southern California region and a fast northwest flow from central Canada into the upper Midwest. A major pacific hurricane, Willa, will impact the west coast of Mexico between Mazatlán and Tepic as a powerful Category 4 storm. It will rapidly weaken to a tropical depression as it moves closer the northeast Mexican region during the next 72 hours. Moisture and the remnant low will travel across south Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday. Only light showers are expected into the far northern end across Oklahoma. The majority of this system will remain to our south.
The second system will dive down the upper air northwest flow Thursday into Friday, similar to a Alberta Clipper, bringing the very low chance quickly into NE Oklahoma Friday and exiting early Saturday. A surface front will also move across the state during this period, but no significant cooling weather is expected.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.