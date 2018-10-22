'Operation Find & Fix' Looking For Defective Airbags
WASHINGTON - A new program aims to repair or replace defective Takata airbags across the U.S.
The volunteers behind "Operation Find And Fix" say they hope to find an estimated 14-million vehicles driving around with the defective airbags. They have checked 33,000 vehicles in the past four months.
"The first thing in their head is that we're trying to up-sell them something and we tell them no, we don't fix that you have to go to the automaker and it is a free repair," said Tareq Nasrallah, Operation Find And Fix partner.
It is estimated about 3,000 lives are saved each year by properly functioning airbags, something "Operation Find & Fix" says won't happen if faulty airbags aren't replaced.
To see if your vehicle is affected, visit SafeCar.gov.