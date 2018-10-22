News On 6's Meagan Farley Dances With The Tulsa Stars
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6's Meagan Farley took to the dance floor at the Dancing with the Tulsa Stars event this weekend. The event raised money for the San Miguel School.
Meagan, who's a big Backstreet Boys fan, danced to a mashup of some of their greatest hits with partner Dan Zielinsky.
After the competition, Meagan tweeted pictures of the event and was over the moon when Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson "liked" her tweet.
San Miguel School has a mission of helping children from challenging environments achieve academic and personal success. It's located at 2444 East Admiral Boulevard in Tulsa.
So much fun raising money for San Miguel School! @aj_mclean look how amazing my dance partner pulled "you" off tonight!! @brian_littrell @nickcarter @howied @kevinrichardson @backstreetboys Retweet????!? @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/SAxnKutVUm— Meagan Farley (@MeaganFarley1) October 21, 2018