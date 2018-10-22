2 Arrested In Connection With OKC Baby's Death
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people have been arrested after two babies were found severely malnourished resulting in the death of one babies, police said.
Secoya McNeary, 28, and Sir Tramane Neal, 37, were arrested complaints of child neglect on Friday.
Police were called Friday in reference to a dead baby at Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Medical staff said the parents took the 5-month-old twin boys to the hospital, according to court documents.
One boy was found unresponsive in his bed with his brother. He died at the hospital.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the boy was severely malnourished and suffered from a fatal heart attack.
The other boy was taken to OU Medical Center to be treated for severe malnutrition.
Both boys weighed four pounds, according to court documents.
Both McNeary and Neal are in the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of child neglect.
Oklahoma City Police are awaiting an official report from the medical examiner to complete their investigation.
“At this point the investigation is still ongoing and we're waiting on the medical examiner’s report. At that point investigators will meet with the District Attorney’s office and decide if further charges are appropriate,” Oklahoma City Officer Megan Morgan said.
A family member of the victims claims on social media that the twins were born prematurely.