Crime
Burglary Suspect Sought In Mayes County Manhunt
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 12:52 PM CDT
Updated:
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect near Langley. Authorities say they have set up a perimeter south of Highway 28, just west of Langley where the suspect crashed his car.
They have law enforcement officers searching on foot and a search plane in the air, the MCSO told News On 6.
The suspect fled from Craig County into Mayes County where he crashed.
