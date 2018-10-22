MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect near Langley. Authorities say they have set up a perimeter south of Highway 28, just west of Langley where the suspect crashed his car.

They have law enforcement officers searching on foot and a search plane in the air, the MCSO told News On 6.

The suspect fled from Craig County into Mayes County where he crashed.

