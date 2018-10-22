Haskell County Sheriff Issues Silver Alert For 73-Year-Old Woman
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - Haskell County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing from a Stigler residence. Elsie Kelley, 73, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday, October 21, according to a bulletin from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Kelley could be driving a maroon 2012 Chrysler Town & Country with an Oklahoma license plate number HDT-299.
Kelly, who has an unnamed medical or physical disability and is considered to be in imminent danger, was last seen at her sister's home in Stigler. She was wearing a multi-colored top with colors green, black, blue and red and black pants.
Authorities have not provided a photo or physical description of the missing woman other than her clothing description.
If you have seen her or know where she is, you're asked to call police.