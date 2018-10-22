Crime
Tulsa Police Identify Triple Homicide Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - All three murder victims found inside a burned home earlier this month have now been identified.
Tulsa police say Hosea Fletcher was identified at the scene and the other two have been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Ramon Brown, who family says is related to Fletcher, and Brown’s 7-year-old daughter, Maziah Brown.
Investigators believe someone set the fire near Seminole and Greenwood to cover up the murders.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Dozens of people from the community gathered for a prayer vigil to remember the victims.