Woman Pleads Guilty In Wagoner Co. Home Invasion That Left Three Dead
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The getaway driver in a Wagoner County home invasion in which three teens were killed has pleaded guilty.
Elizabeth Rodriguez admitted to being the getaway driver in the March 2017 home invasion. Along with Rodriguez were three teens who broke into a home in Wagoner County, where they were shot by the homeowner’s son.
Records show that Rodriguez was originally charged with first-degree felony murder for the deaths of the teens and pleaded not guilty to those charges.
She has now pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 45 years in prison on each count. Those sentences will run concurrently.
In addition to the murder charges, she pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.