OSBI: No Arrests Made In Deadly Langston Shooting
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - OSBI investigators are trying to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting in Langston.
Shots were fired at a party off the Langston University campus during homecoming weekend.
So far, OSBI says no arrests have been made.
Investigators say the shooting happened late Saturday, October 20, at the Langston Center.
“I was there for a short time and had left, I was down there with some alumni of mine,” said Howard Ford.
Ford says it was homecoming weekend and alumni and some students were gathering to celebrate and catch up. Ford was gone by the time shots were fired.
Investigators say 19-year-old Brandon DuPree was shot in the chest and died while being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.
“Chances are it’s not a Langston Student, it’s someone who is passing through,” says Dr. Safisha Hill. She’s also an alumni in town for the weekend.
OSBI says DuPree is not a student. But investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They say there were about 150 people at the center.
“It’s really sad that something like that had to happen and people bring their beefs here when we’re having a peaceful good time,” says Dr. Hill.
OSBI is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it to contact them.