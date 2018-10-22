City Leaders Hope New Plan Will Stop Vandalism At Sand Springs Parks
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - City leaders in Sand Springs are hopeful that a new plan will help them stop vandalism at city parks.
City leaders say they have already spent about $20,000 this year fixing damage from vandalism at city parks.
They say there has been a string of vandalism at parks, including Ray Brown Park, which just opened last May.
“When you see something vandalized like this, where you go above and beyond to offer a real, quality amenity and feature in your parks, and they vandalize it like it’s nothing, like it costs nothing, it’s just so frustrating,” said Jeff Edwards.
Edwards says vandals have damaged surveillance cameras, torn up flower beds, and damaged awnings.
He says that before the City installed the security cameras, someone poured gasoline on the playground turf and set it on fire.
“It frustrates me that they can’t figure out a way to stop them,” he said.
Area resident Jennifer Reilly comes to the park every week with her grandson.
“We come here because it’s close, he loves it, it’s not crowded,” said Reilly. “We were just waiting for them to fix it up, really.”
Edwards says the City is still waiting on the insurance claim and fixing the damage could take months, but the City does have a plan that will hopefully keep vandals away, which should start up in the next few weeks.
City leaders say the plan will allow them to keep eyes on the property 24/7.