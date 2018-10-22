Burglary Suspect Shot At By Broken Arrow Homeowner Arrested In Missouri
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A homeowner from Broken Arrow shoots at a woman breaking into her home.
Police say the suspect had lost a child, then acquired a therapy dog to help her cope, but she had to give the dog to a rescue group after it bit someone.
They say she became obsessed with getting her dog back and believed it had been adopted by the victim.
The homeowner, Lori, says she was getting ready to leave her house for the day when she heard someone banging on her window, trying to break in. She says that, by the time she gets her gun and comes back to check, there is a woman coming through the window with a hammer in one hand and a gun in the other.
She says the woman was screaming that she wanted her dog back and was willing to kill to get it.
“I said, ‘If you move any more, I’m going to shoot you,’ and she did. She moved forward and I did, I shot at her,” said Lori.
Lori says the suspect kept coming and she fired again. Then, she says, the suspect broke a dining room window.
She says she told the woman that she wasn’t trying to scare or injure her, but to kill her.
“Thinking every time I tell her I’m trying to kill her that will click something in her head,” stated Lori.
The bullets narrowly missed their target. During the incident, Lori had 911 on speaker phone and they said officers were arriving, the suspect left.
Lori says she’s glad she didn’t kill the intruder “because taking a life is a big deal, I don’t care what the situation is.”
The woman was on the run from August 22nd, when this happened, until being arrested in Missouri last week.
She’s now charged with attempted robbery and burglary.
Police say the dog had been euthanized and was not the one Lori and her sister had adopted.
Lori says she hopes someone will hear her story and start thinking about what could happen to them and form a plan and practice that plan, in the hopes they’ll never need it.