BA Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Fatal Crash
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 2:04 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors charge a Broken Arrow man with first-degree manslaughter and DUI following a fatal crash in Broken Arrow on Monday, October 15th.
In 59-year-old Isiah Keys' arrest report, police say he was intoxicated when he hit and killed 71-year-old Vivian McGuire of Tulsa at a near the intersection of Albany and Aspen in Broken Arrow.
Police said Keys' car crossed the center line and hit McGuire's car head on.