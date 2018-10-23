Pleasant Tuesday In Store For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Another nice start to the morning is underway with most locations reporting the mid to upper 40s across northeastern Oklahoma. A weak, back-door boundary will move across the region this morning to midday bringing northeast winds, but no major temperature change compared to yesterday. We should experience highs back into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Our next system will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with a chance for some light showers across part, but not all of eastern Oklahoma. Another fast-moving upper level wave will brush northeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri Friday evening into Saturday morning but the odds for any measurable precip will remain very low. The approaching weekend looks good with morning lows in the 40s. Afternoon highs should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Pacific hurricane Willa will make impact on the west coast of Mexico tonight into Wednesday morning. The upper air flow will bring the remnant low across south Texas Wednesday night into Thursday. At this same time, a large upper air low, currently across the 4 corners region will weaken and eject eastward. Both systems will give northeastern Oklahoma a chance for some light rain. But the better low-level moisture will be intercepted across Texas closer to the Willa circulation. We’ll continue to keep a chance for some rain across our area with amounts ranging from trace amounts to 0.20 across northern OK and from 0.20 to around 0.60 across far southeastern Oklahoma. The highest amounts will remain across north Texas southward.
The 2nd system will dive down the upper air northwest flow Thursday into Friday, similar to a Alberta Clipper, bringing the very low chance for a few sprinkles quickly into northeast Oklahoma late Friday and exiting early Saturday morning to midday. Most locations will remain dry. We’ve decided to not include this very low chance on the 7-day planner at this point.
A surface front will also move across the state during this period, but no significant cooling weather is expected.
Most data support a stout looking storm system nearing the state sometime Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned for possible impacts for Halloween.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.