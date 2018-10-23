TULSA, Oklahoma - Another nice start to the morning is underway with most locations reporting the mid to upper 40s across northeastern Oklahoma. A weak, back-door boundary will move across the region this morning to midday bringing northeast winds, but no major temperature change compared to yesterday. We should experience highs back into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Our next system will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with a chance for some light showers across part, but not all of eastern Oklahoma. Another fast-moving upper level wave will brush northeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri Friday evening into Saturday morning but the odds for any measurable precip will remain very low. The approaching weekend looks good with morning lows in the 40s. Afternoon highs should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.