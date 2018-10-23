News
Tulsa County Deputies Invite You To 'Coffee With A Cop' Event
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 3:27 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Today, Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are inviting you to have coffee with them.
The sheriff's office is participating in "Coffee With A Cop" at the McDonald's on Gilcrease Museum Road just north of Highway 412.
TCSO invites citizens for “Coffee with Cops” tomorrow from 8 to 10 am at the McDonald’s at 229 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd. It’s an opportunity for citizens to talk with the Deputies and Supervisors that work to keep their neighborhoods safe. #CoffeeWithCops pic.twitter.com/PPtJtmcMP1— Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) October 22, 2018
Deputies say this is your opportunity to speak with the people who help keep Tulsa County neighborhoods safe.
The event runs from 8 until 10 a.m.