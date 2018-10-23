Oklahomans Stand In Line To Buy Mega Millions Lottery Tickets
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tonight is the drawing for the largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history and convenience stores across Oklahoma continuing to see a rush of people buying tickets.
News On 6 talked with QuikTrip recently, who said they have seen lots of people and especially office pools, a group of people throwing their hat in the ring for the $1.6-billion prize.
The Mega Millions jackpot has an estimated lump sum cash payout is $905-million.
Don't forget about PowerBall, it's up to $630-million, with an estimated cash value of $354-million.
MegaMillions says the previous world record holder for lottery jackpot was a Powerball two years ago, where winners in three states split a $1.5-billion prize.
The PowerBall drawing is Wednesday evening, but tonight is the big night for Mega Millions. That drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m.
The odds of winning, at last check, were about 1 in 300-million.
Lottery officials say 75-percent of the 302-million number combinations will be sold, meaning there is a chance no one wins and the Mega Millions prize keeps growing.