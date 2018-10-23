Juvenile Faces Felony Charges After Nowata County Pursuit
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata Police said a juvenile male faces several felony charges after his ex-girlfriend sought help at the county sheriff's office early Tuesday morning, October 23.
Police said the woman called for help asking Assistant Chief Sabrina Lee to come outside the station around 6 a.m. Lee found a woman crying and brought her inside. The victim said she was in a vehicle with her ex-boyfriend when he tried to stab her. She drove to the station for help, and the suspect ran off, a news release states.
The boy's grandmother called a short time later saying her grandson - who was bloody and armed with a knife - stole her car.
Authorities said Lee and Deputy Anthony Lein searched for the stolen vehicle and found it near Pine and Seminole. The suspect took off and went over 80 mph down several Nowata streets, the release states.
"During the pursuit, a substantial amount of smoke began coming from the vehicle," police said. They said the driver turned off the vehicle's lights and got away temporarily, the pursuit began again when he was spotted at Highway 169 and Seneca. At that point, he nearly hit Police Chief Michael McElhaney head-on while trying to pass semis.
Eventually, dispatchers had to barricade themselves and the victim inside the Sheriff's Office after the juvenile male tried to break in.
The suspect drove off again and cut through yards and businesses, finally getting stuck in the mud near Garden Walk Apartments, the release states. The juvenile was quickly taken into custody.
Police said he is in the Nowata County Jail facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding police, damaging property and traffic crimes.
He also had no driver's license, police said.
"We are very grateful for the assistance of Deputy Lein and the quick actions of Nowata County Dispatch in protecting the victim," Nowata Police said.
"We are pleased that this outcome did not end in tragedy and that the juvenile will hopefully get the help he needs."