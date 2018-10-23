Attorney: Bixby Officer-Involved Shooting Of Teen Ruled Justified
TULSA, Oklahoma - The attorney for a Bixby Police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in July says the Tulsa County DA's Office has declared the shooting justified.
Officer Jon Little shot and killed Logan Simpson after a crime had been reported at the teen's home. Attorney Scott Woods says because Officer Little believed Logan Simpson was involved in the previous crime, he drew his gun.
It all started when police got a 911 call from Logan Simpson's mother saying someone attacked Logan's brother with an ax.
The Simpson family's attorney says while Simpson's mother Tiffany was on the phone with dispatch, Logan left the house in his SUV. According to a lawsuit filed by the family, Tiffany Simpson thought someone had stolen Logan's vehicle and reported that to police.
Before she realized it was actually her son who was driving, it was too late.
Officer Jon Little's Attorney, Scott Woods, says because Officer Little believed the person in the SUV was the one who attacked someone with an ax, he drew his gun. Police said Logan was driving toward the officer when he opened fired.
The lawsuit says police did nothing to cancel the stolen vehicle call that went out over the radio. They also allege Logan was trying to drive away from officers when he was killed.