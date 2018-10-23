Crime
Law Enforcement In Standoff With Suspect Near Chelsea
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 4:25 PM CDT
Updated:
CHELSEA, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's office says it's involved in a standoff with a man in a pond.
The situation began when a trooper spotted a man walking along a railroad track and the man took off running. The trooper said the man threatened to cut his throat and his wrists and ran into a pond.
The location is a mile north of Highway 66, about two miles northwest of Chelsea.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office have blocked off roads in that area.
They believe the could be associated with the burglary suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in Mayes County yesterday, but they say it’s not the same man.