Broken Arrow Woman Believes Illness Caused By Prepackaged Salad
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow woman believes a Walmart prepackaged salad made her sick.
Walmart says they have been in touch with the woman and, after looking at her receipt, they can confirm that the salad she bought is not part of a recall.
Kim Miller says she is concerned because she frequently purchases the Marketside Fiesta Steak Salad. She says that just hours after she ate it last week, she became violently sick.
When she learned that same salad had been recalled in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, she says she feared the salad was the culprit and others might get sick too.
“With a stomach bug, you at least feel like it’s going to end,” said Miller. “I tell you what, with food poisoning, I just thought I was never going to stop being sick.”
Walmart says Oklahoma is not one of the states affected by the salad recall and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that no one has gotten sick from the salad.