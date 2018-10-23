News
Photography Studio Offering First Responders Free Family Portraits
TULSA, Oklahoma - First responders can get portraits of themselves or their families for free this weekend.
Several photographers are volunteering their time to photograph first responders and their families.
The photographs are being taken at Bedford Camera and Video locations on Saturday, October 27th.
“We welcome them to come in, have a portrait done, have their family in,” said photographer Pam Stukenborg. “Bedford is printing an 11 by 14 print for each family and, if you’re a family of one, we encourage you to come in, get your headshot.”
The event is called "Portraits of Love."
If you’re a police officer, firefighter, or paramedic, you’re encouraged to stop in for a free picture.