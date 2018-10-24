News
Winner Of News On 6's Camperland Of Oklahoma Drawing Announced
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - A News On 6 viewer has a brand new camper thanks to Camperland of Oklahoma.
News On 6 gave away a $23,000 Camperland camper to Danny Lins on Tuesday. And Danny is already planning to take his five grandchildren camping.
"We love the outdoors and we love to travel and I'm hoping to retire in maybe a year, and we'll be outside that's for sure," said Danny Lins.
People who donated to the Food For Kids program at the News On 6 booth at this year's Tulsa State Fair were entered to win the Camperland of Oklahoma camper.
Congratulations Danny, and thanks to everyone who donated to the Food For Kids program.