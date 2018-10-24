Temps will start in the 40s this morning and end with highs in the mid-60s with partly cloudy conditions this morning before increasing clouds by midday to afternoon. We may have a few showers nearby Thursday morning, but these will quickly exit with afternoon highs staying in the mid-50s Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions. Another fast-moving upper air system will brush the Missouri Valley Friday into the weekend with some very low chances for a few showers. This system has been in and out of the data for the past few days, but any impact will remain low. Earlier this week, we had some low 10-percent chances for Friday evening into Saturday. We’ve decided to not include this very low chance on the 7-day planner at this point.