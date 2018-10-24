News
Aluminum Wire May Have Sparked Ceiling Fire In Tulsa Duplex
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 4:43 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters believe aluminum wiring may have sparked a fire inside a duplex in the 8900 block of East 18th Street early Wednesday.
Firefighters had to tear out parts of the ceiling and insulation to put this fire out.
They say a resident could smell something burning late Tuesday, but they didn't notice anything on fire. Several hours later, they saw the bathroom ceiling on fire and called 911.
Two adults and two children lived in the duplex and firefighters say the Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay until the landlord is able to make repairs.
Firefighters say the other side of the duplex was not damaged in the fire.