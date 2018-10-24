BA Man Threatened To 'Dissolve Ex-Girlfriend In Acid' Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Broken Arrow man on Tuesday, who they say threatened to dissolve his former girlfriend in a barrel of acid.
In 32-year-old David Boggs Jr.'s arrest report, police state he held the victim captive for two days before she managed to get away.
Police say Boggs forced his ex-girlfriend to get into his car while she was at work near 11th and Peoria on Sunday October 21st. The victim told Boggs she didn't want to leave with him, so he grabbed her, pulled her into his car and sat on her.
He also told her, he had a "barrel of acid waiting to dissolve our bodies." The victim told police, Boggs also threatened to kill her children.
After getting away from Boggs on Tuesday, October 23rd, the victim got a protective order against Boggs.
The report says while she was removing her belongings from a Tulsa motel, David Boggs came back, dragged her out of the motel room and threw her over a nearby fence.
Police say they got a call from the victim's sister and when officers arrived, they arrested Boggs.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including kidnapping and domestic assault and battery. Jail records show he is being held without bond pending a court appearance.