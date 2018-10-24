News
Driver Killed In LeFlore County Head On Crash
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 7:01 AM CDT
Updated:
SPIRO, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a pickup driver is dead following a head on crash and fire on a LeFlore County highway early Wednesday.
Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 59 west of Spiro just after 12:45 a.m.
The OHP has not identified the driver of an eastbound 2005 Chevy Silverado, which crossed the center line, hitting a 2014 GMC pickup heading west. The GMC's driver, 26-year-old Bethany Snell of Spiro was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for leg, arm and trunk injuries.
Troopers said the Chevy pickup caught fire after the crash.
Cause of the crash is under investigation.