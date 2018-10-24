Tulsa Man Set On Fire After Fight, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department said a man is at the hospital after someone set him on fire at a home near Apache and Frankfort.
The man told police he got into a fight with someone, was hit and knocked out by a baseball bat and woke up to realize he and the bed he was on were on fire. He met firefighters outside when they got to the house around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa Police Department and fire investigators are at the scene in the 500 block of East 27th Place North. The house has minimal damage.
TPD says a man is at the hospital after someone set him on fire at this home near Apache and Frankfort. The man told police he got into a fight with someone, was hit and knocked out by a baseball bat and woke up to realize he was on fire. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/OG0KkQkCWj— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 24, 2018