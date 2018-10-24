Tulsa Business Has You Covered For Halloween Costumes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Halloween is one week away, and a locally-owned business has a wide variety of costumes for kids and adults. News On 6's Julia Benbrook went to Spot Lite Magic & Costumes at 6808 South Memorial to find out what's hot for 2018.
Sacheen Platten and her husband "Magic Mike" own the business that has thousands of costumes for rent and sale.
The little ghosts and goblins will soon be out to trick or treat. Platten said this year the kids are wanting to be scary - from creepy clowns to scary dolls.
Kids costumes are also very movie, TV and video game driven, she said. Black Panther and Chucky are pretty popular.
How about adults? There are popular couples costumes like Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.
There's a new Halloween movie out - 40 years after the original. The Michael Meyers costume mask has been flying out the door since they got it in, Platten said.
"We've got over 200 latex masks," Platten said.
There are possibilities whether you're wanting to spend a little or a lot, an entire costume or just a prop you can take to work.