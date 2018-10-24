Crime
TPD Releases Body Cam Of Chase Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released dash cam video of a June arrest where police say a woman hit an elderly woman with her car and also tried to hit an officer.
You cannot see either of those events on the video police released to us.
They say Markeisha Green got into an argument at an apartment complex near Norwood and East Virgin.
After trying to hit the woman, police said Green backed up and hit her.
They said Green also tried to run over an officer before leading police in a chase.
Green said the woman tried to stab her earlier in the day.
She said she drove away from police because she saw the officer pull out his taser and she feared for her life.