Crime
BNSF Railway Agents Hope To Question Two In Theft From Train Container
TULSA, Oklahoma - BNSF Railway agents are trying to identify two people who were seen around a train parked at the North Wheeling Avenue Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 7.
Tulsa Police said the male and female entered the BNSF right of way, and the man climbed onto the parked rail cars several times. They were last seen walking north on Wheeling Avenue, a release states.
Agents would like to question the pair in connection to a theft from a railway container.
If you recognize them, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send a tip to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.