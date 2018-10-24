News
Fatal Wreck Reported In Claremore Near RSU
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 2:30 PM CDT

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Claremore Police are investigating a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon near Rogers State University. The crash took place near the intersection of Blue Starr and State Highway 88.
Police and firefighters are on scene, and part of the intersection is blocked.
No word yet on how many people or vehicles are involved in the wreck.
News On 6 has a crew at the wreck and will update this story as more information is confirmed.