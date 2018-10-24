Tulsa City Council Considers Special Truancy Court
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city councilors heard more about a controversial ordinance intended to improve student truancy.
They discussed the final version of truancy ordinance changes which would primarily to create a special services court to address the issues causing kids to miss school.
Jenks and Union were at the table Wednesday to discuss the municipal ordinance. Councilor Karen Gilbert said Tulsa Public Schools, which was part of the task force, does not support the court effort. They believe it disproportionately targets economically disadvantaged families and families of color.
Union representatives said the punitive portion of the state law which allows jail time but is rarely used, is not effective. They are working on city measures to figure out how to help the problem.
Gilbert said families who go thru what’s essentially a counseling situation have all fees dismissed. She said the whole goal is to avoid the state's punitive system by addressing issues and solving problems before it gets there.
Tulsa Public Schools, which did not attend the most recent meeting, delivered the following letter to council members. TPS said more than one out of every three African American and Native American students are chronically absent.
The chronic absenteeism rate for economically disadvantaged students is 31 percent compared to 17 percent of their non-disadvantaged peers, TPS states. They are asking the council to put the ordinance on hold and take further time to work with school districts, community organizations and other key stakeholders.
After an hour of discussion, the truancy ordinance was pushed back another two weeks for more discussion.