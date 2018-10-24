Claremore Police Officer Helps Mother With Choking Baby
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A mother says a Claremore police officer is the reason her baby is alive.
The officer said he was just in the right place at the right time.
Hannah Norman said she didn't even need to call 911 when her son started choking because thankfully an officer was sitting just outside her house.
It happened when 7-month-old Jesse got his hands on a little piece of Halloween garland.
"He's gonna put whatever he finds in his mouth," said Norman.
That was about the same time Officer Brian Burnett parked in a patch of gravel at the golf course to catch up on his reports.
"In my 17 years I've never actually parked there, so why not? This looks like a good spot," said Burnett.
Norman had noticed officer Burnett's patrol car from her kitchen window just minutes before her son started gasping for air so there was no need to dial 911.
"So, I just picked him up and I ran toward the cop," said Norman.
"I kinda look over to the right, typing on my computer. And in the corner of my eye, I see somebody running at me," said Burnett.
The two said they worked together giving Jesse CPR.
They said they both stayed calm, and within a couple minutes, got the Halloween garland out of Jesse’s mouth and he started breathing normally.
"I think I was there for a reason. It was meant to be. But I'm confident that everybody here would have done the exact same thing. And so, I don't want that credit," said Burnett.
"Thank God he was out there and just crazy what can happen in just a matter of minutes,” said Norman.
Officer Burnett encourages everyone to learn CPR. You just never know when the skill could save someone's life.