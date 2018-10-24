How Will New Development Project Impact Cherry Street Parking?
TULSA, Oklahoma - Construction is underway on 15 new loft apartments on Cherry Street near St. Louis Avenue.
The question now is, where will the future tenants park on the already busy street?
The developer behind the project says the parking along Cherry Street will not be an issue for his tenants, or anyone visiting the area, but for some it might just take a little more patience.
Mike Bausch, who owns Andolini’s, is expanding next door and just opened a new shop across the street.
“Cherry Street has become sort of a mecca in Tulsa,” he said. “It is kind of like our Times Square. I really dig this part of Tulsa and that is why I continue to try and build and grow Cherry Street, because I believe in it and I believe in Tulsa.”
Developer Duane Phillips has the same faith in Cherry Street, where he is building 15 new apartments, a bar, and retail space.
But what about the parking?
He says his tenants and employees will have sports directly behind the buildings.
“We overbuilt the parking lot here anticipating this project,” said Phillips. “A parking garage would be outstanding, but the problem with a parking garage is they cost so much for a parking space that you can’t get a cash flow on them.”
Phillips and Bausch aren’t denying that Cherry Street is a busy area. Instead, they say to give yourself a little more time and enjoy what they say makes the neighborhood unique.
“Cherry Street isn’t a strip mall with a parking lot,” stated Bausch. “It has more cultural relevance and a cool factor to it, and that means, from time to time, parking isn’t going to be the easiest thing ever, but it certainly isn’t that hard.”
Phillips explained that “people complain about parking and the density, but what you want, if you are a retailer, is you want people to walk down the street.”
The City of Tulsa will be doing some street improvements there in the next year or two, so with that could come some changes in parking design.