News
Reports: OU Board Of Regents Approve Alcohol At Athletic Events
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 4:37 PM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Per a report from the OU Daily, the university's Board of Regents approved the sale of alcohol at athletic events during its meeting Wednesday.
This means alcohol could be sold during basketball season and even into the spring sports such as softball and baseball.
No decision has been made on whether to sell alcohol at football games yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9. We'll post more information as it becomes available.