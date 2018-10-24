News
Vote Passes To Allow Alcohol Sales At Select OU Sporting Events
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 4:37 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Beer will soon be sold at some OU sporting events after the university's Board of Regents voted to approve the sale of alcohol at some sporting events.
University of Oklahoma President Jim Gallogly recommended the advertising and sale of alcohol at select athletic facilities and events during the board meeting Wednesday. Sales will be introduced at this year's basketball games, but won't be available at football games until the 2019 season.
The first OU Men's Basketball home game is set for Sunday, November 18 against Wofford.
Other Big 12 schools who allow beer sales in their stadiums include OSU, Texas, and West Virginia.