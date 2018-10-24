Reward Offered For Help In Latest Tulsa Homicide Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police hope a reward will help them solve what they believe is the city's latest homicide. Someone found Christopher Lewis's body in a wooded area on Monday.
Detectives say they need surveillance video or any possible witnesses to come forward. Officers found Lewis's burned 2013 Kia Soul in an area near 56th Street Northeast of Highway 75.
They found his body about a week later in a wooded area about seven miles south near Apache and North Yale. Investigators say there's evidence at the scene that Lewis's death is a homicide.
Now detectives are looking for anyone who may have seen something in either of those areas or have surveillance video of Lewis or his SUV.
Any information could be helpful especially anything unusual from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on October 14th.
"He was reported missing by family before he was actually located so we know family didn't have any contact with him. So, we are looking for anyone else. Anybody that has any information that can help us figure out what happened to this victim,” said TPD Officer Jeanne Pierce.
You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209 and there is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.