Crime
OSBI To Investigate Cold Cases With Updated Forensics Systems
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - There’s a new effort to solve more than 1,200 Oklahoma cold cases.
Beginning November 1st, the OSBI's new cold case unit will use updated forensics systems to analyze evidence from cases dating back to 1950.
One agent and one analyst will work out of the Forensic Science Center in Edmond to review old evidence.
“We want to get answers for the people who can no longer speak for themselves and their families,” said Jordan Solorzano with OSBI.
The OSBI said they're only investigating back to 1950 because the suspects in those cases could still be alive.